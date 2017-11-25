Big Interview with Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies

AS A young girl thriving in Bishop Lavis in the Western Cape, Paxton Fielies knew she could sing but was too shy to show off her talent. Never did the 17-year-old Grade 11 pupil imagine that one day she would be crowned the best aspiring singer in the country, the youngest to ever win the South African Idols competition.

It was when she was given a chance to do a solo at Nooitgedacht congregation church at the age of seven that her mother, Crystal, was convinced her daughter had what it takes to hit big stages. Earlier this year Crystal encouraged Paxton to enter the Season 13 of SA Idols. The teen says will never forget the day when she auditioned with scores of other Cape Town’s aspirant singers lining the halls for a shot at the country’s most popular singing reality show.

Nervous as she was, Paxton was the first to receive a Golden Ticket in the province. “My mother pushed me into it. On the eve of the audition, when reminded me every minute that we had to be prepared for the next day. I have always been a shy girl and never thought I would perform for a big crowd,” Fielies said. She survived all the hectic and gruelling weeks of excitement, tension and tears until the finale where she was named South Africa’s next singing sensation at the grand finale last Sunday at Carnival city. Each week throughout the live performances, Paxton’s support kept growing in large numbers as she outperformed her competitors.

As the weeks rolled on, Paxton showed no signs of letting up and only grew more confident, but still made sure to keep that sweet persona everyone had come to love. Her fan base, #Paxnation, ate it all up and in no time, banded together to become one of the most formidable forces driving her on to success. While she was loved, there were others who thought she was not ready for the title as she is still very young. Viewers first met the teenager when she was 16 years old and the judges loved her so much that one of them, Somizi Mhlongo, actually picked her up.

For her last showcase in the Pretoria State Threatre, Somizi gushed about her “incredible” voice control and Randall urged her to enjoy the next few days before the finale, despite the inevitable nerves. Unathi shared that in Cape Town, people are claiming “their” Paxton. “You are amazing!” she said. Her support also came from her schoolmates at Belhar High School For The Arts and the full backing of her family when it came to pursuing her musical dream. “This was my first ever serious audition and I feel so blessed.

I always prayed to God to open ways for me but I never expected it to happen at this young age. I have now gained confidence on stage and I am no longer the shy girl that I was. I made it sink into my mind that I will be performing for millions of people and I will have to do my best,” Fielies said. Paxton believes that competing with such seasoned artists helped her gain confidence. “I came out of my shell. I used to be just a girl from a small town. The singing was a bit of a surprise for my family because I was more of a dancer from a young age. At some point I gained exposure after a video of me singing at school went viral. I then began to post a lot more videos.” She said that she has learned a lot about herself as the girl who moved from being a cover artist who received 200 to 300 views on YouTube to somebody who is on Idols SA with millions of people watching.

The young singer will be in studio in January to record her album as a winner of Idols. “I just want people to get to know me.

I will always work hard to remain relevant in the industry. I do not want to be the Idols winner that won and left.” She promises to never let people pressure her into doing things she does not like and says this is inspired by her background. She is now however faced with a difficult decision between school and her music career. “I will still go back to finish my schooling, however I would like to do it through a correspondence course. School is important for me and my parents, mommy Crystal and daddy Paul de Bruyn will be happy if I finish my schooling.” Asked what else she could be doing besides music, paxton quickly said “nothing and nothing”.

The Western Cape government has also congratulated the teenager, saying she exemplified the spirit of the province’s youth. The provincial government on Sunday supported and co-hosted a public live-screening and family fun-day in the community of Bishop Lavis. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, social development MEC Albert Fritz and sport, arts and culture MEC Anroux Marais, joined about 10000 residents at the Bishop Lavis sports Ground for the live screening. “A special congratulations to the community of Bishop Lavis who came out in large numbers not only to support and celebrate Paxton’s win, but more importantly to reclaim their public spaces from the gangsters and drug-lords. Youth development remains an integral part of our government’s mandate.

Guided by the provincial youth development strategy, we invest heavily in the advancement of the province’s youth,” Fritz said. Paxton said she was proud to have inspired her community as it has had its own share of crime and other dangerous events. “Many things happened in front of our eyes and it was when I grew up that I understood things such as crime and other activities which were bad for the community,” Fielies said.

One of her supporters during the live shows in Pretoria had social media abuzz every week, eventually turning into an internet meme. Some day he was spotted crying and waving a flag in support, while at the finals he took off his T-shirt. It was then believed that the man was her father but the teen said that it was an uncle from the community. “He is a man I have always referred to as uncle.”

