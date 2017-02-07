Big Interview: Yvonne’s African love affair

Yvonne Chaka Chaka has had the most enviable love affair with Africa, catapulting her to a stellar three-decade career.

Her allegiance to Africa saw her turn down a lucrative offer to move to Paris in 1987.

And it is that same devotion that earlier earned her the title of Princess of Africa.

“I always wanted to know Africa better and I wanted Africa to know me better. That’s why I was not tempted to move to Paris,” she says with such affection.

Among those who fondly referred to the acclaimed singer and songwriter as Princess of Africa is the iconic Nelson Mandela, who once said her music kept him going while imprisoned on Robben Island. “I’m blessed to have had Madiba visit my home a few times,” she says.

That appreciation was expressed when she sang the song Amazing Man as a tribute to Mandela whom she considered a father figure.

Chaka Chaka says she is grateful for the love Africa has showered on her and is seemingly giving back to the continent.

With such fervency, she serves as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Roll Back Malaria Partnership and the UN Children’s Fund for Malaria in Africa.

Add to that, her music reflects her creative force and her years of dedication to a life in music and humanitarian work.

She says personal messages are woven throughout every song she has written. Chaka Chaka sings about the world she wants to see, calling for education and healthcare for all Africans, particularly the poor and most marginalised.

After the singing is done, she will go to the most remote parts of Africa as part of the campaigns she is involved in just to make a positive impact in the lives of the people. In fact, she says her fulfilment is not having millions of rands in her bank account, but inspiring “girls to be girls and not brides”.

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth, so I always tell young girls that it’s possible to work your way to the top. For me, that’s what brings fulfilment,” she says.

Born into a humble Soweto family of three girls in 1965 as Yvonne Machaka, she burst onto the local music scene when just 19 with the disco-inspired hit, I’m in Love with a DJ.

While many will remember that she was the first black child to appear on national television, it was never a big deal for her as they never owned a television set at home.

“Growing up, there were days when I would go to bed with pap and gravy,” she says.

But that was not going to deter her from pushing to the top of the musical charts, not only in South Africa but the continent.

The radical new sound with which Chaka Chaka entered into the music scene, was unlike anything audiences had heard before and she quickly won the hearts of music followers across the continent.

It was no surprise that her maiden album I’m In Love With A DJ went on to sell 35000 copies, propelling her into the continental limelight.

From there, she continued churning out a series of hits, setting herself up right at the forefront of the so-called bubblegum music genre both at home and throughout Africa.

By the late ’80s she was South Africa’s hottest musical export, having toured Africa extensively and playing to sold out stadium concerts in many countries.

Fast forward 32 years and Chaka Chaka is putting the final touches to her new album.

Interestingly, her Swahili fans in East Africa will hear one of her yesteryear hits, Umqombothi, in their own language. She has collaborated with a Tanzanian artist for the new version.

Her life and career is true testimony of the religious text that says “a person’s gift opens doors for him, bringing him access to important people”.

Chaka Chaka’s walls at her Johannesburg home are decorated with images of her with an endless list of global luminaries.

Her ingenuity has also seen her entertaining some of the globe’s top names like Queen Elizabeth, the former US president Bill Clinton and numerous African heads of state.

She has shared the stage with Bono, Angelique Kidjo, Annie Lennox and Youssou N’Dour.

“It was also humbling to be invited to the UN by Ban Ki Moon knowing i was an ordinary girl from Soweto,” she says modestly.

She fondly remembers a message from the former secretary-general of the UN, Ban ki Moon, on her 50th birthday.

The motherly musician and philanthropist has received numerous music awards throughout her remarkable career.

Among those is an award quite close to her heart. In 2012 she was honoured for her humanitarian work when she received the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award for artists who improve the world through their work.

She was the first ever woman to receive the accolade.

She has taken a few young musicians in the continent under her wing.

These include the likes of Malaika’s Tshidi Mholo, Zimbabwe-born Berita Khumalo and superstar Ghanaian songstress, Wiyaala, popularly known as the Lioness of Africa, who continue to draw from her wealth of musical wisdom.

“I’ve more children around Africa. When I go to different countries I always want to meet young people and see how I can help them. “I stay in touch with them, when they come to South Africa they stay with me,” she says.

Her heart’s desire is to see them have long, successful careers like she has.

“I want them to have their feet firmly on the ground and do it for the sake of music and I’d love them to edu-tain the community.”

Chaka Chaka says during her days as a budding artist, she rode on the shoulders of the likes of Dorothy Masuka and Thandi Klaasen.

To date, Masuka’s face lightens up when she talks about Chaka Chaka.

“Yvonne has always been my daughter. I love her,” Masuka says. And Chaka Chaka feels indebted to her musical seniors who invested in her during her early days of her musical journey.

“It’s my turn to pour into someone. When I perform, I don’t want my own change room because I want to mingle with young artists and be there for them,” she says.

She admits things have changed a lot in the musical space with the advent of social networks.

“The good thing about social media is that it’s now very easy to promote your music with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as well as the fact that people can buy music from iTunes,” Chaka Chaka says.

However, she bemoans the abuse of technology by people who will record and upload substandard videos on YouTube.

Her secret to success over the last three decades, she says, has been the ability to respect her fans and humility.

“I don’t see the reason why I should have bodyguards stop the same people who buy my music when they want to greet me.

“They sacrifice and take their time to come to my shows. Surely, they deserve some respect.”

Even after 32 years in the game, she still rehearses thoroughly before performances.

Incredibly, music was originally in third place in the pecking order of her passions. Her first love was accounting and she saw herself as a chartered accountant.

“In Form One and Two, I did accounting and I heard the word chartered accountant and decided I wanted to be that while my mum wanted me to be a lawyer,” she says.

In second place was ballroom dancing, a passion she does not mind rekindling at the age of 51.

“I love dancing,” she says. Chaka Chaka says her husband of 28 years, Tiny Mhinga, has been a pillar of strength throughout her career.

“My husband is a very good friend, a good mentor, a good father to our children. He’s been an amazing partner for me.”

She met him at the age of 23 after her sister introduced him to her as “a good doctor”.

“My sister, who was a nurse, told me there was this doctor who is very good. She introduced me to this doctor. We became friends and then we had coffee and it was lunch and then dinner and the rest is history,” she says with a smile.

Chaka Chaka says she was lucky to have had to raise boys only as it worked well for her career.

“If I had girls, I don’t think I’d still be singing. I’d probably feel guilty about ‘who’s going to do her hair’. With boys, there’s an element of independence, which makes things much easier,” the mother of four says.

Her boys are all grown up and she admits a part of her looks forward to being a grandmother. But that should only happen on one condition – her boys “must be ready to be great fathers”.

With her long-standing commitment to women and girls and her passion for music that will move hearts, Chaka Chaka remains on a trajectory to break barriers and champion solving important health issues, including Aids, TB, malaria, maternal and child health and nutrition.

MTHOKOZISI DUBE

mtokozisid@thenewage.co.za