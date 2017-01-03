Big trade deficit ‘temporary’

South Africa’s trade deficit dropped from around R4bn in October to about R1bn in November, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said yesterday.

According to the latest data, last November the country recorded a trade balance deficit of R1.09bn, an improvement on the R4.41bn shortfall in October.

A country’s balance of trade is the difference in value between its exports and imports over a given period. If the value of a country’s imports exceeds that of its exports (a negative balance), it is said to have a trade deficit.

The figures were no surprise to economists, who said that given lower domestic economic growth for the entire 2016 of less than 1%, this resembles the current economic climate of lower growth and lack of global demand for the country’s exports.

SARS said the year to date deficit of R14.61bn was an improvement on the deficit for the comparable period in 2015 of R59.28bn.

The R1.09bn trade balance deficit for November 2016 is attributable to exports of R99.64bn and imports of R100.73bn. Exports for the year to date grew by 5.8% while imports are more than the imports recorded in January to November 2015.

On a year on year basis, last November’s R1.09bn trade balance deficit is a deterioration from the surplus recorded in November 2015 of R0.24bn.

Analysts said Christmas-related imports in October-December put a damper on a positive surplus of R6.7bn recorded in September.

International brands goods flooded South African shops, especially those dealing with fashion, as a result contributing hugely to imports.

Another contributing factor on a month on month basis was mainly a function of a rise in imports of machinery and electronics.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has recently urged consumers to stop relying on imports and buy more locally manufactured products, to help support job creation and ignite the local economy.

RMB analyst John Cairns said October usually sees the worst trade balance of the year due to Christmas-related imports. Other analysts said the two monthly deficits in a row could be temporary given that the large imports are usually just seasonally based, and that the country is likely to bounce back in coming months.

Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix, said the improvement in the trade balance for the first 10 months of the year, at R14.35bn, was significantly better than the R59.51bn deficit recorded in the same period last year.

TNA Reporter

business@thenewage.co.za