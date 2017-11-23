Bill to combat cyber attacks, crime

THE Department of Justice and Correctional Services has prepared a Bill to combat cyber attacks on South Africa. The Bill will amend the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and criminalise cyber-terrorist activities.

Amendments will also be made to the Disaster Management Act to specifically make that act applicable to disasters that could involve critical information infrastructures. This was disclosed in a written reply by Justice and Correctional Minister Mike Masutha in response to a question from DA MP Chantel King.

She had asked what measures his department had put in place to mitigate the impact of cyber attacks. Masuthan said, in terms of the national cyber security policy framework of South Africa, the department was obliged to review South Africa’s cyber security laws to ensure it was aligned with the NCPF.

The review would also provide for a coherent and integrated cyber-security legal framework for the country. The Cyber Crimes and Cyber Security Bill was developed and introduced in Parliament as Bill 6, 2017 after a protracted consultation process. “The bill aims, among others, to put measures in place to deal with cyber security, capacity building and cyber crimes,” Masutha said.

A section of the bill provides for the declaration of essential information infrastructures as critical information infrastructures. It also allows for the implementation of special measures, among others, to regulate minimum security standards relating to the classification of data held by the critical information infrastructure, protection, storing and archiving of data held by the critical information infrastructure.

These minimum security measures will also prescribe cyber-security incident management to protect the critical information infrastructure. Cyber attacks, Masutha said, were criminalised by various offences. The bill also provides for specific offences which can be committed in respect of critical information infrastructures that are punishable with appropriate and proportional sentences.

news@thenewage.co.za

-Dennis Cruywagen