Billiat shows Downs what they could miss

IT WILL be criminal to talk about Mamelodi Sundowns thrashing Platinum Stars 3-0 and not mention the terrific game winger Khama Billiat had.

The two stupendous free kicks he rifled to the top left corner past hapless Dino Visser’s posts did enough to cement Sundowns a place at the top and in a way send a strong message to coach Pitso Mosimane and the Sundowns board about what they will miss out on if Billiat were to leave.

What makes him more important to the team is that he scored two great goals to led Sundowns to their 11th victory of the season after missing seven games with a serious knee injury. He will also be one of the key men that the Brazilians will be looking to when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in what is expected to be a blockbuster at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

As things stand, Sundowns coach Mosimane is not too optimistic that the Zimbabwean will stay with the club as teams from the Middle East and some in the PSL like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs continue to circle.

“We love Khama and if he stays, that is okay. But that is between Khama, his agent and the board. I don’t know if we are better with him, because we also lose matches with him on the pitch. But he worked hard (against Platinum Stars),” Mosimane said.

While the coach was happy with Billiat’s and Sibusiso Vilakazi’s goals, he was impressed by signings Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Ngoma and Jeremy Brockie. While the local fans do not need reminding what Brockie and Ngoma can do, they seemed even more taken by Sirino’s clean touches and eye for a pass. That excitement has gone as far as Mosimane thinking of unleashing the three stars in the next game against Chiefs.

The 60-year-old coach will still depend heavily on players like Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Oupa Manyisa, Hlompho Kekana and others as they are the reason Sundowns why top the log.

“We know what Gaston is capable of. That is why we brought him in. He has the pass. He has that Khama first touch. He is calm on the ball. He has quality. We needed that bigger presence in the final third. That is why we brought in Jeremy,” Mosimane said.

“We have ball players, but we needed someone to finish. I was happy with Aubrey’s deliveries to find Jeremy. That was quality. These players will improve the team. We may unleash the players on Chiefs, but we will play a bit conservative.

“We want them to come at us. It will be a bit different because I am tempted to play on the counter.” Sundowns still enjoy a four point gap, with Cape Town City back in second on 30 points.

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za