Billing MMC faces axe

THERE was widespread speculation yesterday that Mayor Herman Mashaba was on the verge of firing member of the mayoral council (MMC) for finance, Rabelani Dagada, amid an ongoing unresolved billing crisis.

If this happens, he would be the second Johannesburg MMC to be fired by Mashaba within a space of 12 months.

At the beginning of this term of office, Mashaba presented Dagada as a competent and highly qualified individual who would take the city’s finance department to new heights.

The apparent imminent firing of Dagada comes after continued problems in the city’s revenue department regarding the escalating billing crisis, which in the words of the mayor “has reached unprecedented proportions”.

ANC Greater Joburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo, who claimed Mashaba had threatened to sack the MMC, said the mayor’s outbursts on the billing crisis and his “flimsy commitment to take over the resolution are to project Mashaba as a no-nonsense leader who is committed to fixing problems”.

“The truth of the matter is that the mayor has messed up the system and now seeks a sacrificial lamb to take the blame for his ill-thought decisions,” Matongo said.

“He removed the executive head of the revenue department immediately when he came into office and suspended the CEO of City Power and in the process destabilised a key contributor to the city’s revenue. The group CFO of the city has been fired and the treasurer of the city has resigned. All these are critical components in the revenue value chain.”

He said the real culprit who should be fired was the mayor for collapsing the finances of the city that were healthy.

Mashaba announced on Monday that he will personally be taking charge of the billing crisis that continues to leave residents suffering in the city.

“Efforts are to be focused on the resolution of billing queries logged by the revenue call centre. The turnaround time, lack of feedback and customer care are unacceptable,” Mashaba said.

Meanwhile, Joburg residents fed up with the seven-year billing crisis, have started a petition campaign in the hope that it would put pressure on the city to resolve the problem speedily.

The online petition by Joburg residents acknowledges that the billing problems could not be resolved overnight, however, calls on the mayor to take responsibility for the delay.

Among the problems cited were “illegal cut-offs, bribes being solicited by rogue individuals, superfluous charges for terminations and nonsensical interest, contractors wanting to read meters but still getting wrong bills”.

Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka could not be reached for comment.

CALLYN MARKS