Bimha set to top the world

Though Africa has some catching up to do with the rest of the world as far as the comedy industry is concerned, Zimbabwe-born comedy entrepreneur, Takunda Bimha believes there is enough talent in the rest of the continent.

The 38-year-old comedy expert who has worked with some of the continent’s biggest comedy names, among them Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, Kagiso Lediga, David Kau and David Kibuuka has over the past 12 years dedicated his life to finding, managing and exporting comedy talent as agent, producer, and promoter.

The BComm graduate said his journey came about when he was roped in to produce the second season of the cult sketch comedy series The Pure Monate Show back in 2004, and as they say, the rest is written in the comedy history books as one of the industry’s life-changing encounter with an industry that continues to produce world class comedians.

“My first encounter with comedy was when I got the opportunity to produce the second season of the sketch comedy series, the Pure Monate Show.

“The privilege of working with some of the country’s foremost comedy talent introduced me to the world of stand up and gave me access to the local industry, which was very emergent at that stage.

“I quickly realised that there was a huge need for an artist-centred comedy agency that would harness the raw comedy talent that was in abundance and build an environment where they could grow as comedy brands, put a business model to their endeavours while providing them with strong and trustworthy representation in the marketplace. So with hope, belief and a prayer, I opened a comedy agency and management company Podium, The Comedy Merchants and the rest as they say, is history,” he said.

After this career move, Bimha quickly realised there were a lot of opportunities not only for himself, but for emerging local comedians who at the time were not well represented and marketed.

So the following year, in 2005, he established Podium, The Comedy Merchants, the country’s first black-owned and managed comedy agency at the time.

“The purpose was to develop and represent comedy talent at a time when the art form was emergent and starting to take shape in SA.

“Podium’s key strategy was to build brands more than just manage acts and in this, it was hugely effective,” he said.

Podium’s talent roster over the following years was to become incredibly impressive and today, reads like something from a South African Hall of Fame nominee list.

Clients included Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, Kagiso Lediga, David Kibuuka, Eugene Khoza, Conrad Koch, Stuart Taylor, Robby Collins, Tol A$$ Mo and Siya B.

He describes his journey as nothing short of incredible as he has over this time produced more than 100 comedy shows ranging from intimate theatre shows to big arena extravaganzas.

Some of these highlights include Trevor Noah’s Daywalker and Loyiso Gola For President.

“My journey has been nothing short of amazing. Looking back where we started, hard to believe the journey that ensued.

“Remember, when we started working with all the comedians that we ended up representing – they were all at the start off their careers so no one could have guessed what would happen.

“We were obviously very selective about who we took on board but I would like to believe that we got that very right because all the artists we had the privilege of working with Loyiso Gola, Kagiso Lediga, Trevor Noah, David Kibuuka, Eugene Khoza, Stuart Taylor, Conrad Koch, Robby Collins and Tol A$$ Mo – every single one of them has gone on to achieve great success in their own right,” he said.

His work with Gola resulted in two international Emmy Award nominations in 2013 and 2014 for Late Night News with Loyiso Gola which is yet another feather in his cap of accolades and accomplishments.

“There have been numerous achievements over the past 12 years in comedy and it would be very difficult to single out one.

“However, if there had to be one – it would have to be when the Wall Street Journal ran an entertainment cover story on Podium and the role we played in changing the face of comedy in post-apartheid South Africa … an incredibly flattering endorsement and recognition of our work by one of the most respected newspaper publications in the world,” he said.

Bimha has not rested on his laurels and has had a to think beyond the borders to help forge an international appeal into the local comedy space.

This resulted in the staging of the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) in 2015 through a partnership with Swiss-based comedy promoter, Grégoire Furrer.

“I’ve been very fortunate in that my work with comedy has taken me all over the world and exposed me to a broad spectrum of comedy markets and comedians.

“During my travels, I quickly realised that the level of comedy we have in Africa is as competitive as anything out there but the main problem being the lack of exposure and through Johannesburg Comedy Festival we aim to ‘take Africa to the world and bring the world to Africa’ through comedy began percolating in my head and stirring in my heart.”

With the third JICF set to make its return from March 22 to March 24 next year, Bimha says comedy fans can expect another world-class comedy festival.

“Fans can expect another epic line up of shows featuring the very best of South African talent performing alongside some of the best international comedians to have come to our shores.

“We will be taking on board all our lessons from the previous instalments and endeavour to deliver a better all round experience for our patrons.

“Our aspiration is to be considered one of the top international comedy festivals in the world and hope to take another step towards this goal in 2018,” he said.

Having worked closely with some of the biggest African and world comedians for the past 12 years, Bimha feels the continent is doing well as far as the level and standard of comedy.

“I think the local scene is in a very exciting space. It’s growing exponentially year on year and the profile of comedy is as enhanced as its ever been.

“However, from a global perspective, we remain an emerging market with much growth and development still required before we can fully capitalise on our potential, provide bigger opportunities for talent and be considered a major player in the world.

“As an industry, we need to continue working on developing our audiences by exposing them to more and better quality comedy so as to expand.

“We also need to find a way to make it easier for up and coming talent to sustain a living from this career option. Lastly, given the sizeable economic and cultural contribution that comedy is now making, I also feel that comedy deserves more investment from the state institutions and corporate entities going forward.”

He credits the Pure Monate Show, which gave South Africans a new generation of modern-day comedians such as David Kau, Kagiso Lediga, Loyiso Gola, Tshepo Mogale and many other comedy brands that have become household names not only locally, but internationally as well.

“The Pure Monate Show ushered in an exciting chapter in South Africa’s comedy history.

“It provided a platform for an entire generation of comedians, launched careers and inspired countless others as a unique, local content-driven sketch comedy series that captured the imagination of audiences all over the country. Producing one of the seasons was a career highlight and a great honour,” he said.

With the likes of Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, Tats Nkonzo and many others leading the international comedy scene, Bimha believes there is enough young talent ready to stake their claim internationally as comedy continues to grow in spite of economic hardships locally and globally.

“Although the challenging socio-economic times have slowed down the rate of growth of the scene, comedy continues to grow regardless and without showing any signs of this abating anytime soon.

“So its onwards and upwards from here. All we need now is to formalise the industry as in the past, comedy used to be very centralised with a few players and stakeholders enjoying the lion’s share of the comedy pie.

“This is rapidly changing as the industry evolves, which is encouraging, but more needs to be done to assist those who have the hunger, passion and talent to produce and promote comedy.”

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za