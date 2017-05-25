Bizarre dreadlock left rocks DA leader Mbali Ntuli’s uncle

Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli’s uncle was dragged to a nearby bush by an unknown group of men who roughed him up and later cut off his dreadlocks, she said.

Ntuli took to her Facebook page yesterday to share her uncle’s bizarre incident which left her uncle shaken.

“They dragged him into a nearby bush and roughed him up a bit, they then took scissors out, with which he thought they were going to stab him, but instead they cut off his dreadlocks. He has had long dreadlocks for about 14 years and they are thick and strong‚” she wrote.

However, this seems like it is not a new phenomenon as her Facebook friends responded to her uncle’s ordeal. One respondent read: “It’s been going on for a while in GP. I don’t go to certain places because of this.”

“Apparently when walking in Joburg CBD‚ don’t tie them in a bun because they cut the bun and sell em. Up to R20k. Sorry to your uncle,” second responded said to Ntuli.

Ntuli said her uncle’s attackers cut off all his dreadlocks and left him in the bush.

“Naturally, this bizarre crime had him quite disturbed. He was mostly unharmed physically.

“Today we hear the gang has struck again.What is going on, South Africa? Have we really resorted to stealing the hair off people’s heads?” Ntuli asked.

She said there had also been reports of another person in the same area whose dreadlocks were cut off by a gang.

