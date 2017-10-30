‘Black lives do not count’

PARADING of the old South African apartheid flag, blockading of highways and bearing weapons were just some of the features of a march which was supposed to highlight farm attacks.

What was expected to be a peaceful demonstration against incidents of attacks on farmers and their workers turned out to be a one-sided show of force by farmers only.

“Why march only for one sector of society and exclude all other lives affected? Do the lives of blacks not count? Why must the emphasis be on white murder only and not all violent murder crimes reported in SA?” TransformRSA (TRSA) spokesperson Kabelo Matlala said.

“The march has received overwhelming support from ultra-right and white supremacist groups like FF+, DA, Afriforum and others. And yet none of these groups have ever marched to stop all violent murder crimes in South Africa,” he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter, saying: “White farmers are blocking the roads illegally and police are not shooting rubber bullets but if it was African youth, yoh.”

During the march in Pretoria, a traffic officer said he was robbed of his service pistol, his cellphone and had his patrol car keys thrown away by the farmers, in what seemed to be part of the anti-black flavour of the march.

The traffic officer said they had summoned more traffic officers to the scene but only a few arrived amid reports that they were scared to come face to face with the farmers, most of whom wore black.

One farmer said: “We will block all the main roads until we are heard. People must know if they kill our farmers they will not eat pap. Enough is enough.”

The march was organised by a movement started in Cape Town called Enough is Enough after the murder of farmer Joubert Conradie on his farm earlier this month. The group said there had been 70 fatal attacks on farmers since January.

Among the marchers in Cape Town was Andre Jacobs who has been a farm worker in the Boland, Western Cape for more than 30 years.

“There are so many murders and children are being raped in these areas.We are not here today to only support the farmers, we are here for all of us who are affected by crime in the area. As farm workers, we are being murdered too,” he said.

Lobby group AfriForum said its supported a peaceful protest but distanced itself from those who were carrying the old South African flag as it did not want to politicise the protest.

While there were no incidents of violence reported in the Free State, black farmers said they were not invited and did not know about the march until they saw it in the media. African Farmers Association national secretary Aggrey Mahanja said they as black farmers were also affected by farm attacks.

“We are also farmers and these attacks also affect us. We need more police visibility in the rural areas.”

In Middelburg, Mpumalanga the march turned bloody when a truck crashed into the #BlackMonday blockade causing a 13-vehicle pileup and leaving three people injured on the N4 highway. Scores of people reacted to the march by condemning the racist attitude some of the farmers displayed.

TRSA said it viewed the Black Monday farm murders march as a march intended to spark racial turmoil and division.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa joined the condemnation, saying: “We strongly condemn the racism on display at the #BlackMonday protest with the brandishing of the apartheid flag. This is unacceptable.” Black First Land First said it stands with farm workers, not the “racist violent land thieves”.

“BLF calls on the government to protect farm workers and to expropriate the land of white farmers without compensation and make sure farm workers are prioritised,” BLF spokesperson Zanele Lwana said.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA, NTOMBI NKOSI, BECKER SEMELA AND TATENDA CHIRISERI

dikeledir@thenewage.co.za