BlackMonday touches raw nerve

TENSIONS ratcheted up yesterday between AfriForum and the Ministry of Police over #BlackMonday, where thousands of farmers took to the streets in protest against farm murders.

On Monday, mostly white farmers blocked traffic on some major roads of the country in protest over farm killings. While traffic was disrupted, some matriculants were not able to write exams.

Afriforum deputy CEO Ernst Roets yesterday set his sights on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and his deputy Bongani Mkongi for their criticism against the march.

He said while he was not in a position to cry “conspiracy”, there was a belief in some quarters of society that the ANC was “complicit” in the attacks against white farmers and the party’s silence on the matter was adding fuel to the flames.

“There are people who believe in some way that they are complicit and because of their silence, this fuels the speculation,” Roets said.

Roets’s comments came in the wake of Mkongi charging that Afriforum identified with terrorist organisations as pictures of farmers hoisting the old South African flag were seen on social media.

It is for this that Roets dismissed Mkongi’s comments as ludicrous.

“It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard all year. We believe that people are being murdered on farms and it has to stop. It’s not receiving the necessary attention it deserves.

“The minister of police (Mbalula) seems to be spending a lot of time on his own political squabbles.”

Roets also denied that protesters displayed images of the old South African flag. “All those pictures were not taken yesterday,” he said.

Mkongi condemned the marches on Monday. He charged that the marches reeked of racial undertones.

“The dichotomy of the marches exposes the deep seated racist agenda of the Ku Klux Klan of the type of Hitler fascist mafia in South Africa expressing itself through AfriForum,” he said.

The ANC entered the fray on Monday dismissing the marches as divisive.

“The racial characterisation of crime and the stoking of racial hatred by some elements in the campaign, through among others, the arrogant and offensive display of apartheid South Africa’s flag,” ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

“This indicative of an unrelenting yearning for apartheid fascism and white supremacy and makes a mockery of the national reconciliation project, continuing to entrench obstacles to the creation of a non-racial society in South Africa.”

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa added his voice to the chorus of condemnation against the marches.

“We strongly condemn the racism on display at the #BlackMonday protest with the brandishing of the apartheid flag. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Black First Land First (BLF) spokesperson Zanele Lwana said it was closing ranks behind farm workers on the matter.

“BLF calls on the government to protect farm workers and to expropriate the land of white farmers without compensation and make sure farm workers are prioritised.”

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za