BLF and Mngxitama guilty of contempt of court

BLF and leader Andile Mngxitama have on Tuesday been found guilty to be in contempt of court for breaching a court order to not harass journalists.

This is after Mngxitama appeared briefly at the Johannesburg High Court to hear a presentation by Sanef in their argument on why BLF leader Andile Mngxitama should be found in contempt of a court order together with his members.

Mngxitama was sentenced to three months imprisonment but was suspended provided that no further breach of old and new order happens and if another breach occurs, BLF and Mngxitama will be fined R100 000 and will have to pay costs.

On July 7, the High Court of South Africa and the Gauteng Local Provision handed down it is ruling on an urgent application for an interdict brought by the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) and eleven journalists against Black First Land First (BLF) and its President Mngxitama.

The court had ordered Mngxitama and the group members to stop the intimidation, harassment and threats to Journalists.

The urgent application was brought by Sanef following the BLF’s attempt to “disturb” an event organised by the Daily Maverick that was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in July.

They were allegedly prevented by the security guards.

In light of the interruption that the BLF caused Sanef adamant that Mngxitama should be arrested and imprisoned for 90 days immediately upon the granting of the order.

The application further required that the BLF and Mngxitama should be prohibited from making any threatening or intimidating gestures through social media or through their web page and Twitter pages.

Meanwhile, the BLF appeared in court on Monday to face their trespassing and public violence charges after they were accused of having forced their way into Thuli Madonsela’s offices and demanded to see her.

