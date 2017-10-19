BLF gives parliament deadline to stop Eskom hearings

Land activist group Black First Land First (BLF) says that it has approached parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises on Thursday and demanded it to ‘stop the current pro-white monopoly capital witch hunt’ at Eskom.

The BLF accuses parliament of being selective in its approach to dealing with state capture.

“We can’t have a one-sided process, the effect of which is to protect white monopoly capital,” said BLF.

This follows the ongoing probe into state capture that began on Wednesday.

The public enterprise’s committee started its probe into the corrupt and capture allegations at Eskom.

Meanwhile, the Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane appeared before the mineral resources portfolio committee yesterday to answer questions on the allegations.

“BLF has asked parliament to stop all processes related to state capture and allow the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to be set up and its criteria must include all implicated in state capture from the Guptas to Johann Rupert,” said BLF.

The BLF said that it has given parliament until 13:00 today to stop the hearings or face a court application to compel it to do so.

