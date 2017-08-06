Blitz sees the illegal scrutinised

The department of transport, safety and liaison, together with law enforcement agencies have vowed to keep motorists who do not abide by the rules of the road.

Spokesperson Keitumetse Moticoe said the department would, on a continous basis, embark on traffic law enforcement operations across the province to curb road accidents and fatalities.

“The operations saw 648 drivers tested for drunken driving, resulting in 54 arrests and three more drivers arrested for falsified documentation. A total of 18 unroadworthy vehicles were removed from our roads while 382 summonses were issued for various offences such as driver and vehicle fitness.

“Despite the successful operation, we are still disappointed by the irresponsible behaviour of some road users who not only endanger their lives but the lives of other road users,” she said.

Moticoe said the department was disappointed at how irresponsible some parents were as they stopped and arrested a father for drunk driving while in the company of his children.

“One bloodcurdling case was of a father arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol driving with his small child at 1am in Kuruman, which is a 60km stretch from where he lives in Kathu. Traffic officials safely escorted the child home.

“We appeal to all road users, especially parents, to take care of the safety of their children by buckling them up or putting them in child restraints appropriate for their ages,” she said.

Moticoe said those operations were intended to ensure that roads were kept safe at all times and not only during peak times and festive seasons.

“We will continue with our operations throughout the province without fear or favour to ensure that all our road users are safe and use the roads safely.

“In this winter season we ask people to remain visible, drivers to continue driving with their lights on and be cautious of wild animals on the roads,” she said. Recently, the police held a similar road operation in the same area of John Taolo Gaetsewe.

Spokesperson Dimakatso Mooi said the aim of the operation was to address crimes such as smuggling of goods between South Africa and the neighbouring countries, drugs and theft of motor vehicles among others.

“The two-day operation that was meticulously conducted saw a total of 109 people being arrested, including wanted suspects for various crimes ranging from possession and dealing in drugs, rape, murder and possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

“A number of vehicles and people were searched during the operation and this resulted in eight fines being issued for various offences while eight suspected stolen vehicles were also recovered,” she said. The operations were conducted at Namaqua, John Taolo Gaetsewe clusters and all ports of entry in the province.

“While it is the primary responsibility of the SAPS to combat crime in its entirety, they can never achieve this mandate without the help of other government departments and stakeholders such as the department of home affairs and traffic officials from municipalities.”

Mooi said unexplained funds to the value of R70116 was confiscated and some of the suspects arrested during the operation had already made their first appearance in court on Friday while some will be appearing next week in their towns.

“Brig Ernest Mills, who led the entire operation, appreciated the members and other departments’ commitment and enthusiasm in ensuring that this was a success,” she said.

The operation comes after the visit by the Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi to the province where he outlined the importance of a joint venture in fighting crime.

Mkongi said he was confident that the provincial police had what it takes to tackle crime in all areas. He said the provincial challenges raised were the same everywhere across the country.

“We do not have enough police officers on the ground – that is the fundamental challenge. We do not have enough vehicles and police stations either.

“We need to build the capacity and capabilities of the police, even in terms of the information technology system to fight crime, we need to be smarter,” he said.

He said through a strong partnership with communities and the relevant stakeholders, criminals would have no place to hide, not only in the province but across the country.

Mkongi said the police had the capacity to deal with any of the issues raised. however, they needed support from the government and communities at large.

