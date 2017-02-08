Block’s leave to appeal reserved

Former ANC provincial chairperson John Block and businessman Christo Scholtz’s leave to appeal their 15-year jail sentence has been reserved.

Block and Scholtz appealed the judgment after being found guilty in 2015 of charges of corruption and money laundering relating to government building leases.

The case has drawn both local and national interest for quite some time with provincial leaders divided on the issue of weather to support Block or not.

The duo were sentenced to 15 years in prison by judge Mmathebe Phatsoane in December last year. The two men appealed on the basis that the presiding officer was biased and that the court didn’t apply the rule of evidence.

Block was found guilty of corruption and money laundering after he was found to have received kickbacks in a multimillion-rand property deal with Trifecta Group companies.

They were both granted bail of R150000 pending the appeal process.

The state said the sentences were fair and just.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said it is ready to fight the appeal.

“We are waiting to proceed with our application to find out on what grounds the defence is appealing against the conviction and sentence,” Shuping said.

He said the NPA did not expect a different outcome on the matter when the judge delivers the appeal outcomes.

“As the NPA we are very confident that the decision of the court will be a decision that is in our favour because we are of the view that the trial and everything was conducted in a fair and just manner,” Shuping said.

The NPA has previously stated that it would push for a 15-year jail sentence for Block.

Initially, Block and Scholtz were accused along with Northern Cape ANC deputy secretary Alvin Botes and deceased Northern Cape ANC treasurer Yolanda Botha. However, Botes was later found innocent.

Block was given a confiscation order of R2m to be paid to the Treasury within 30 days, while Scholtz and Trifecta Group received one for R53m.

The national head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Mthandazo Ntlemeza, applauded Hawks members who worked diligently during the lengthy investigation and ensured that corrupt officials are held liable for their actions and face the full might of the law.

Recently, ANC provincial secretary Zamani Saul said Block was like a father to many during his tenure as the provincial chairperson of the movement.

“We are trying to put the movement together since his resignation and we believe we are firmly striving inthe right direction,” Saul said.

Block is a former member of the executive council for finance, economic development and tourism of the Northern Cape provincial government.

He was also the provincial chairperson of the ANC since 1991.

TNA REPORTER AND SABC

provinces@thenewage.co.za