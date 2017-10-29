Blue Bulls fires cheerleader caught on video making racist slurs

The Blue Bulls cheerleader, Catherine Michelle Reynders​,​ has been expelled after a video of her making racial slurs and calling an alleged phone thief with the K word went viral on social media.

The Blue Bulls said​ while Reynders was not directly employed by them they had asked the consultant managing the cheerleaders to release her from the squad. ​

“The Blue Bulls Company would like to confirm that it has requested the immediate release of Catherine Michelle Reynders from the Vodacom Bulls Babes squad, following the surfacing of a video involving her making racial slurs. The individuals that make up the Vodacom Bulls Babes is managed by an external consultant, which means that Reynders was neither employed nor was she directly contracted by the BBCo,” reads the statement.

Following the emergence of the video, the University of Pretoria where Reynders and another woman who she appeared with in the video ​are students also issued a statement in condemning their conduct.

The University has also suspended the two.

“The university strongly condemns the use of such derogatory and racist language. An investigation into the matter is underway and students will be suspended today (Friday) pending a disciplinary inquiry,” the statement read.

-TNA reporter