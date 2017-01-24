Blyvooruitzicht findings soon

The water-deprived Blyvooruitzicht community in Merafong local municipality may soon find way to resolve a four-year protracted water crisis in the area.

The Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) and International Federation for Human Rights will this week present their findings and recommendations to stakeholders in an attempt to resolve the matter.

The community’s water impasse begun when the Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine entered into provisional liquidation almost four years ago, plunging thousands of employees and the surrounding community of more than 6000 people into crisis.

The organisations will on Friday present a report titled Blyvooruitzicht Mine Village: The Human Toll of State and Corporate Abdication of Responsibility in South Africa.

LHR spokesperson Carol Mohlala said they had investigated and evaluated the human toll resulting from the mine’s abrupt collapse.

“The municipality is not complying with the court because water cuts are still taking place. At least 75% of the people in the community are not working, they relied on mining,” she said.

Last year North Gauteng High Court ordered that the municipality be prevented from disconnecting the piped water supply to the Blyvooruitzicht mine village, mandating that the water must flow from 6am-10am and 5pm-9pm. The order further required that the municipality develop a water service plan for the village in consultation with the applicants. The municipality cut the water supply to the community multiple times over the course of 2015.

The termination of piped water services had a severe impact on the families of this community, which has long had access to running water.

LHR said the water disconnection was not only restricting the community’s right to access water but was a violation to their right to access sanitation, as the village relies on a flush toilet sanitation system.

PETER RAMOTHWALA

peterr@thenewage.co.za