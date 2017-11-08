Bob paves way for Grace

ZIMBABWEAN President Robert Mugabe’s sacking of his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa was part of a wider purge, state media said yesterday, in a clear out analysts say is meant to neutralise any resistance to the political rise of his wife, Grace.

Mugabe sacked his long-time ally Mnangagwa on Monday for showing “traits of disloyalty”, abruptly removing a favourite to succeed the 93-year-old leader.

State television ZBC said half of the Zanu-PF’s national provincial executives separately met and passed resolutions expelling supporters of the 75-year-old former vice president on Monday. – Reuters