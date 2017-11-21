Body of Limpopo woman snatched by crocodile found

Limpopo police have recovered the body of a woman who was snatched by a crocodile.

Tendani Margaret Singo from Malavuwe village outside Thohoyandou in Venda was snatched by a crocodile on Sunday while she and a fellow church member were fetching water.

“The two women were collecting water at Mutshindudi river when the crocodile snatched her and disappeared with her underwater.

“The other woman ran in the direction of the village to call for help, that is when the police were called,” Limpopo police Spokesperson, Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Police, medical services and nature conservation officials then collaborated to look for the woman’s body.

An inquest docket has been opened and investigations are continuing.

-Edwin Matji