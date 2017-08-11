Bodybuilder Thabete dies in freak accident

An unlucky freak accident has cost a KwaZulu-Natal bodybuilder, Sifiso Lungelo Thabete his life during a competition.

Thabete died after he unsuccessfully attempted a back flip during the competition and broke his neck.

In a video circulating on social media, Thabete can be seen attempting the back flip while running forward. He then lands on the ground and he never got up again.

Messages of condolences have flooded social media since his passing.

People sharing the bodybuilder backflip fail. Name: #SifisoLungelo & he broke his neck then died. Freak accidents happen RIP jr world champ — Amber (@krazykidmonster) August 10, 2017

Rest In Peace Sifiso Lungelo thabethe — Calven Lusenga (@CalvenLusenga) August 10, 2017

A little reminder… Your Brain has no muscles to protect it.. Keep your head safe all the time. Avoid getting hit on your thinking machine pic.twitter.com/LT1BKXILMr — Renzo_Gracie_BJJ (@RenzoGracieBJJ) August 9, 2017

According to a FaceBook post by one of Thabete’s friends his funeral service will be held at K Section Hall at uMlazi, Durban on Saturday. He will reportedly be laid to rest at the Wentworth Cemetery.

Thabete was an accomplished body builder and an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Junior World Champion in the up to 75kg category.

-TNA Reporter