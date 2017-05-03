Booing part of democracy – Zuma

President Jacob Zuma says protests and a recent incidents of booing against him prove that South Africa is democratic state where people are allowed to express their views.

“A country where there is no democracy, there would be an angry president charging the police to arrest these people,” Zuma said during a walkabout at the World Economic Forum on Africa currently being hosted in Durban.

“But democracy says let the people express themselves. That is why in a democracy governments are placed democratically and removed democratically, through the vote.”

On Monday the President bore the brunt of angry Cosatu affiliates, the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) who chanted “Zuma must fall”.

Zuma was scheduled to deliver the keynote May Day address in Mangaung, however, the event was cancelled, with the president leaving the venue.

Similar incidents of booing took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo where ANC

national chairperson Baleka Mbete and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte were also booed while speaking.

However, Zuma on Wednesday said he was pleased that South Africans are able to openly voice their disagreements without any fear.

“That is the culture of democracy. In a dictatorship and autocratic states, you can’t see that. To me I am happy that South Africans are matured in their democracy and have a President they can talk to whatever is on their minds and they are not restricted. They won’t be arrested or harassed,” said Zuma.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said despite early warning signs that Zuma’s presence at a Cosatu event would get a hostile reception, the ANC decided to deploy him while being prepared for any eventuality.

“When we took the decision to deploy him, we anticipated that such restlessness could arise but the ANC had to deliver a message and we couldn’t say that its leadership can’t attend.”

“The consequence of what happened is what we advised against, that the succession debate can’t happen outside the formal structures of the ANC as it undermines the protocols of the party,” said Kodwa.

Meanwhile Zuma said the message he would be spreading to the gathered dignitaries was of a Africa that is ready to do business with the world.

“The world is changing and our thinking must change… Africa is placed in a situation where you can stretch your imagination given that it is a developing region, therefore come to South Africa and Africa is what we need to do,” Zuma said.

“We are no longer discussing theory in Africa we are now talking about projects to make Africa as a whole interconnect and make it easy to do business on the continent.”

-TNA Reporter