Bookworms with a purpose of promoting reading

Friendship, books and charity are the three ingredients that best define Bookworms, arguably one of the most passionate and publicly-active book clubs in Johannesburg.

With 15 members in total, the Gauteng club draws its membership from all points of the compass.

What makes Bookworms different is their aim to promote lifelong reading among the members and most importantly the club’s Pay-It-Forward campaign.

Chairperson and founder Lorraine Sithole says that it is important to give back to different communities and support causes that are close to club members’ hearts.

“When the book club was established over six years ago, it was important to me that besides promoting reading, we members needed to plough back into the communities we grew up in and support causes which are close to our hearts,” Sithole said. She said that the aim of the campaign is to promote programmes that fall outside the social service and that the club takes sustainability very seriously.

“The outreach programmes we’ve participated in promote causes close to our hearts. We look for projects which are on the fringes. Programmes which fall outside the ambit of social services.

Because we believe in sustainability, the help that we provide enables the programmes to concentrate on big-ticket issues. We take care of the little stuff while the management concentrates on putting processes in place to guarantee future success,” Sithole said.

Last year, Bookworms book club’s Pay-It-Forward campaign managed to raise R150000 towards renovations for a maths centre in Molapo.

Other projects include helping Pulamaliboho Ministries in Alexander by providing over 40000 meals through its after-school care programme by donating non-perishables to the church over two years.

“In 2014 we supported 10 children of Tlholohelo Primary School, Moletsane, from needy homes and kitted them out in summer and winter school uniforms, paid for school excursions and bought them provisions as well. The school has attracted sponsors,” Sithole said.

The campaign is organised in a way that each member gets an opportunity to nominate a cause or community-based project closest to their hearts and they support it for a whole year.

Members pay a stipend every month into the club’s account.

“Last year we were assisting a maths tutorial centre in Molapo, Soweto. The main classroom needed to be renovated therefore we pledged to donate R15000 by the end of April last year and between January and the end of March, we tightened our belts, dug deeper into our purses and presented Ntate Mguni with a cheque for R15000 at a special book brunch we held in mid-April 2016,” Sithole said.

Bookworms book club hopes to impact more lives and have created a vehicle, which is more structured and will enable it to approach sponsors and streamline processes.

REGOMODITSWE MPUTLE

regom@thenewage.co.za