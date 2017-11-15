Boy who took internet by storm, doing well

Jake Amo, the boy who took social media timelines by storm a year ago, is making good progress according to Africa Check.

Various internet photo memes popped up featuring the Ghanian toddler absorbed in his artwork.

The boy became a viral sensation across social networks in South Africa.

Africa Check said the photo of Amo, then four years old, from the village of Asempanaye in Ghana by photographer Carlos Cortes, was taken during artist Solomon Adufah’s visit to teach art at a school in August 2015.

In July 2017, Adufah returned to Ghana and managed to catch up with Jake.

“He was on school vacation and visiting family during my short stay but I was able to visit them to check up on him,” Adufah told Africa Check.

Jake is also enrolled in an extracurricular programme at his school to help him with his English, maths and drawing.

“The Ghana Education Service in the eastern region district will continue to monitor his progress in a working relationship with Homeland Africa and his family.”

Homeland Africa is the charity Adufah, originally from Ghana and now living in the US, started to provide educational resources for children on the continent

kutullom@thenewage.co.za