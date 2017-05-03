Brazilians plan to blitz last clashes to keep title

MAMELODI Sundowns will need the same blitz-like strength they finished the previous season with if they are to pip Bidvest Wits to retain the Absa Premiership title. Sundowns won four of their last five matches last season to gain the coveted title, the last against Platinum Stars.

The first of their last five matches takes place tonight at the Lucas Moripe stadium where they host a Dikwena side that could derail their title plans. Khama Billiat and his teammates are well aware that a win tonight is non-negotiable, while Cavin Johnson’s side are desperate for points to steer away from the relegation zone.

Sundowns won the first-round clash, with Billiat scoring late to ensure maximum points for the African champions. However, this league chase is different to that of the past season, where Sundowns were crowned champions with matches to spare. As things stand, Bidvest Wits head into tonight’s round of matches top of the standings with 51 points from 25 matches.

Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs are still in with a shot at the title, though they have played a game more than Sundowns and Wits. Gavin Hunt’s men, who won 1-0 against Sundowns on Monday night, have played the same number of matches as the Brazilians.

While Hunt is bemoaning the tough fixtures that his team have to negotiate – against Orlando Pirates tonight and Kaizer Chiefs in their last match of the season – Pitso Mosimane has reiterated that the title race is far from over.

“Don’t get emotional. We know that we can still do it. We can still win our remaining matches and Wits have tough games coming up.” For Mosimane to defend the title will be the first time since 2012 when Pirates retained it. Since then, the trophy has exchanged hands between Sundowns and Chiefs, with both sides winning it on two occasions each.

But Mosimane will have to think twice before hoping for favours from Chiefs and Pirates if he is to defend his crown, as Wits beat the two Soweto sides in the first round. Elias Pelembe and Thulani Hlatshwayo scored when the Clever Boys defeated Chiefs 2-1, while Gabadinho Mhango scored a brace when Wits outwitted the Buccaneers.

mmasekepem@thenewage. co.za

-Mmasekepe Mastebane