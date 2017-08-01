Breastfeeding mums stigmatised

SOUTH Africa has a long history of promoting breastfeeding as an important part of promoting the health of children in the country.

Deidre Smith of the South African Breast Milk Reserve said apart from being a valuable source of nutrition, breastfeeding also helped in strengthening an infant’s immature immune system.

“In terms of premature infants, breastfeeding has been shown to have a protective effect against necrotising enterocolitis, a life threatening and often fatal inflammatory disease of the intestines that occurs primarily in premature infants,” Smith said.

The government has been very active in protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding through an array of programmes to improve breastfeeding. However, on several occasions, mothers have been humiliated and stigmatised for breastfeeding and can’t breastfeed in public without provoking angry responses.

Candice Nolan, a breastfeeding mother who experienced this discrimination, said attitudes of society towards breastfeeding were problematic.

“You find that it is frowned upon to breastfeed in public and I’m not just talking about covered breastfeeding but breastfeeding in general, so even if the mother is covered up, she still gets strange looks from people and for some reason, society sees breastfeeding as sexually promiscuous,”Nolan said.

“This is very problematic because on the one hand they want to improve breastfeeding rates because of its benefits to both the mother and the baby and on the other hand we have this problematic attitude from society.”

Smith said some of the challenges that breastfeeding mothers experienced and the conditions that limited them to breastfeeding were the issues of lack of maternity benefits.

“Maternity policy is not aligned with the feeding guideline of exclusive breastfeeding for six months, insensitivity or lack of facilities in the workplace, for example you can’t store milk in office fridge, must express in the toilet and lack of awareness are some of the challenges of breastfeeding,” Smith said.

A survey by the South African Demographic and Health Survey on infant and young child feeding practices revealed 32% of infants under six months old were exclusively breastfed.

However, the percentage of children exclusively breastfed decreased with age from 44% of infants aged 0-1 month to 24% of infants aged 4-5 months.

Nolan said breastfeeding was a very challenging experience for any mother. However, they shouldn’t allow themselves to feel isolated as this was a natural thing that had always been there since the beginning of time before formulae and technology was

introduced. Alison Feeley of the United Nations Children’s Fund said there was no doubt that breastfeeding provided the best start in life and should be supported in public places.

Feeley said successful breastfeeding needed support from families.

