Brian McKnight and Brandy returning to SA in December

Legends of R&B Brian McKnight and Brandy will be returning to South Africa in December 2017, Big Concerts has confirmed.
Pre-sales for the Legends of R&B featuring @ItsBMcKnight & @4everBrandy are now open to all Discovery Card members pic.twitter.com/gcRRiHlUcy
— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) July 31, 2017
The tickets for the music show which is presented by East Coast Radio, 947, Kfm 94.5, Channel 24 and Mzansi Magic will go on sale Wednesday,2 August at 9 am from Big Concerts and Computicket.
To date, Brian McKnight has released 17 albums, with several going two and three times platinum, and he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.
Brandy, who is ranked one of the best-selling female artists in American music history by the RIAA has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.
In 2016, she released “Beggin and Pleadin”, a bluesy trap-soul melody that was greeted with much admiration.
Brandy &Brian McKnighy coming to SA..😊 wish it was all the old school greats, Monica,Tamia,TLC @BigConcerts hint,hint!
— Rato Makgeledisa (@Rato_Luv) July 31, 2017
A Brandy and Brian McKnight concert!!! Flip I’m so excited!! Thank you @BigConcerts 👏👏👋🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤🙆
— SNAPCHAT:DUDOO (@Dudoo_D) July 31, 2017
Even in Cape town God is good everyday. pic.twitter.com/hIa835xPHC
— Sandy Vanessa (@SandyVeeLuthoyi) July 31, 2017
Tour Information:
Pretoria
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Sun Arena, Time Square
Ticket Price: R480 – R945
Johannesburg
Sunday, December 10, 2017
Ticketpro Dome
Ticket Price: R480 – R1000
Cape Town
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Grand Arena, GrandWest
Ticket Price: R480 – R945
Durban
Thursday, December 14, 2017
Durban ICC
Ticket Price: R425 – R845
-TNA Reporter