Brian McKnight and Brandy returning to SA in December

Legends of R&B Brian McKnight and Brandy will be returning to South Africa in December 2017, Big Concerts has confirmed.

Pre-sales for the Legends of R&B featuring @ItsBMcKnight & @4everBrandy are now open to all Discovery Card members pic.twitter.com/gcRRiHlUcy — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) July 31, 2017

The tickets for the music show which is presented by East Coast Radio, 947, Kfm 94.5, Channel 24 and Mzansi Magic will go on sale Wednesday,2 August at 9 am from Big Concerts and Computicket.

To date, Brian McKnight has released 17 albums, with several going two and three times platinum, and he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Brandy, who is ranked one of the best-selling female artists in American music history by the RIAA has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

In 2016, she released “Beggin and Pleadin”, a bluesy trap-soul melody that was greeted with much admiration.

Brandy &Brian McKnighy coming to SA..😊 wish it was all the old school greats, Monica,Tamia,TLC @BigConcerts hint,hint! — Rato Makgeledisa (@Rato_Luv) July 31, 2017

A Brandy and Brian McKnight concert!!! Flip I’m so excited!! Thank you @BigConcerts 👏👏👋🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤🙆 — SNAPCHAT:DUDOO (@Dudoo_D) July 31, 2017

Even in Cape town God is good everyday. pic.twitter.com/hIa835xPHC — Sandy Vanessa (@SandyVeeLuthoyi) July 31, 2017

Tour Information:

Pretoria

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Sun Arena, Time Square

Ticket Price: R480 – R945

Johannesburg

Sunday, December 10, 2017

Ticketpro Dome

Ticket Price: R480 – R1000

Cape Town

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Grand Arena, GrandWest

Ticket Price: R480 – R945

Durban

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Durban ICC

Ticket Price: R425 – R845

