Brian Molefe joins the army – reports

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has reportedly joined the army as a colonel, earning about R57 000 per month.

The City Press is reporting that Molefe had allegedly been called to the army in August as a colonel.

The paper is reporting that in internal documents, seen by it’s sister newspaper Rapport, Molefe was allegedly called up indefinitely for active service.

South African National Defence Force spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini told the paper that Molefe was part of a pool of “specialists” to assist the army with “auditing queries” from the Auditor-General.

“Especially the army uses these specialists when a specific skill is needed that can be found in the Reserve Force,” Dlamini said.

However, the paper said that Molefe did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responded to the reports with a series of Tweets.

“Molefe helping with auditing queries? Brian Molefe? The man caught with his finger in the Eskom pie? And before that Transnet?”

“Sure, somebody is working on that as we speak. Brian Molefe, best you get the tissues ready, boet. Very sure Pikkie Greeff is coming for you.”

“And there goes the army! Colonel Brian Molefe? Is there a new arms deal developing? Do we now need Russian submarines to patrol the Vaal dam? Or for what lucrative deal did Brian join the army?”

Molefe helping with auditing queries? Brian Molefe? The man caught with his finger in the Eskom pie? And before that Transnet? https://t.co/3D3suAIlCe — OUTA (@OUTASA) November 19, 2017

Sure somebody is working on that as we speak. #BrianMolefe, best you get the tissues ready, boet. Very sure @PikkieGreeff is coming for you https://t.co/FLN3GaQBUT — OUTA (@OUTASA) November 19, 2017

And there goes the army! Colonel #BrianMolefe? 😱 Is there a new #armsdeal developing? Do we now need Russian submarines to patrol the Vaal dam? Or for what lucrative deal did Brian join the army? https://t.co/AKB9WGBScE — OUTA (@OUTASA) November 18, 2017

-TNA Reporter