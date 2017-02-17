Brian Molefe to be sworn in as MP

Parliament has on Friday confirmed the nomination of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe as African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament.

“Parliament wishes to acknowledge the nomination of Mr Brian Molefe, to fill a vacancy on the North West list of ANC Members of Parliament, which is depleted.

Presiding Officers of Parliament will determine a date for swearing him in as a Member of Parliament,” Parliament said in a statement.

ANC Youth League spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize welcomed the news saying Molefe would contribute positevely to the National Assembly.

” We wish to urge him and request kindly that he must come with innovative ways to solve the challenges we face as a country ”

Mkhize also warned Molefe of a possible hostile reception from opposition parties saying ” He should be prepared for the noise of the red berets” seemingly referring to the EFF.