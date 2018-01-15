Brockie now a Downs ‘Sniper’

Not that he did not sleep in past days, but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane can finally catch a good night’s rest with colourful dreams of Jeremy Brockie finally scoring goals for his side.

This is because Sundowns yesterday concluded the signing of the 30-year-old New Zealand attacker that Mosimane has been chasing since last year.

For most of the season, the former Bafana Bafana coach would speak about how the “Sniper” would have buried many of the clear chances that Sundowns strikers were missing.

Perhaps that can be justified by the fact that Brockie has scored 54 goals since he came to the PSL some three years ago.

The number is quite impressive considering how poorly strikers in the league are scoring and the fact that he did it at SuperSport and not with traditional giants such as Sundowns, Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs – teams that have a lot of creativity to go around.

The possibility of scoring and achieving more, as well as playing with top class players at Sundowns and being coached by an ambitious coach were some of the main reasons that saw Brockie snub Orlando Pirates and head for Sundowns.

“When it came to choosing Sundowns, the idea of looking around the changing room and seeing players like Hlompho Kekana, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi and the others really excites me,” the powerful striker was quoted saying.

“I can’t wait to play with these players and I’m also looking forward to a new, fresh challenge the most, to be honest.

“The way that Pitso sold the club to me got me wanting to put on the shirt and do my best for the club.

“He told me how ambitious they were in terms of wanting to compete for every piece of silverware possible and how he sees me fitting into his set-up.

“His motivation to succeed is unreal and he wants to get the club back to another Club World Cup.”

It is not clear who will have to make way for Brockie in the Sundowns side, but Vilakazi is likely to be the man as Mosimane has been trying him out as a number nine.

But that does not mean the former Bidvest Wits man will drop out of the line-up, as he has in the past played in the number 10 role or as a false nine and can still play in a front trio with Brockie and Tau

That will also depend on Khama Billiat’s situation at Sundowns, as well as Aubrey Ngoma returning to full fitness.

Sundowns have also signed the Platinum Stars duo of Siyabonga Zulu and Katlego Otladisa as well as Mozambican Luis Miquissone.

There is also Uruguayan winger Gaston Sarino, whose arrival will mean Mosimane will have to find a new balance for his team to accommodate players such as Oupa Manyisa, George Lebese and Keletso Makgalwa.

MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE

