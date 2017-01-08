‘Brothel owner’ faces the music

The alleged owner of a brothel in which 26 women and girls were forcibly kept will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, pimping and owning a brothel.

In December, police raided the premises and found 26 women and girls. 19 men were found on the premises, one of which was the alleged brothel owner.

The 18 suspected patrons were arrested. The women have since been accommodated at a place of safety where they will receive counselling. The youngest victim is 14 years old.

The owner of the premises will apply for bail today. In related news, the Seshego Magistrate’s Court will today hear the case of Raymond Sithole, 25, who allegedly held four Zimbabwean nationals captive.

The four victims, aged between 15 and 20, were allegedly kept under lock and key after they were smuggled into the country with false promises of good jobs and better lives in South Africa.

It was also discovered that the four victims were allegedly forced to steal and work for the suspect without any payment while being brutally assaulted if they did not comply with the suspect’s instructions.

Two men who were allegedly part of a notorious Port Elizabeth gang will be applying for bail in the city’s magistrates court following a so-called revenge mission which left at least two people dead and another kidnapped.

Damian Kammies, Kurt Bosman and Deilon Makoppa reportedly affiliated with the Spotbouers gang, are facing charges of murder, assault to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Kammies has since abandoned his bail application.

On Wednesday, the case of murder accused Mark Zinde will be heard in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court to centralise the two cases against him.

Zinde, 23, is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly attacking his father. In a separate matter, he has been charged with the murder of his mother, former SABC board member Hope Zinde.

Zinde was previously admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where it was found he was fit to stand trial and capable of understanding court proceedings.

On Thursday, a 21-year-old man who was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD for attempted murder will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said on New Year’s Eve the suspect allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old male with pavement bricks at the corner of Anderson and Alexander Streets.

“The suspect confronted the victim, who was walking underneath a bridge.

“The suspect then assaulted the victim with a brick and robbed him of his cellphone,” Mbele said.

NONDUMISO ZWANE

nondumisoz@thenewage.co.za