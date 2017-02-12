Brouhaha over security measures

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called for the review of the heightened security measures at Parliament following recent events during the state of the nation address (Sona), which “saw journalists restricted from doing their work”.

The forum said the parliamentary precinct had a “climate of intimidation” due to the heavy security presence made up of members of the SAPS, the South African National Defence Force and the State Security Agency.

“Some journalists were intermittently prevented from doing their jobs as Sona events unfolded, including during the dramatic ejection of parliamentarians,” Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Gallens said.

“Civilian-clothed police officials prevented camera persons and journalists from freely moving through parliamentary corridors.

“Journalists based at Parliament’s media offices were hampered from leaving and returning to their offices as a line of riot police blocked off the access road.”

Journalists complained that they were prevented from taking pictures by police officers while others said they were not allowed to go back inside the National Assembly after EFF MPs were ejected from Parliament.

Sanef said what was even more worrying was that an assurance had been made by parliamentary officials during the build-up to the Sona that journalists would not be hampered from doing their jobs.

“Sanef is deeply concerned by these events as we view it as a security crackdown on the media, in the wake of the broader securitisation of what ought to be the ‘People’s Parliament’. – 701793

-TNA REPORTER