Brown asks PA to resign

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has asked her executive personal assistant, Kim Davids to resign following allegations contained in the so called leaked emails.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Brown says she confronted Davids regarding the allegations and provided her with an opportunity to respond to them.

“I was satisfied with her responses but I felt that the continuous allegations against Ms Davids could compromise the legitimacy of my office,” said Brown.

Brown, however, has added that her decision to ask Davids to resign “is not an expression of guilt,” against her.

According to Davids LinkedIn account, she has served as the ministers executive PA since 2014 and has been serving as an office manager in the African National Congress since 2010.

Meanwhile, Brown’s spokesperson Colin Cruywagen has refuted allegations made in other reports regarding Davids position within the department.

” Ms Davids was employed as a Personal Assistant to Minister Brown and not as a Director of Communication as reported by the media,” he said in a statement.

-TNA Reporter