Bucs in haste to unveil new coach

Orlando Pirates will unveil a new coach on Monday, a suitable candidate for the job with an Uefa A licence coaching badge.

Without revealing his identity, club boss Irvin Khoza, however, confirmed the incoming coach has been picked from as many as seven applicants and will be announced next week.

The Buccaneers fans ran amok as their team suffered yet another humiliating defeat, this time a 6-0 loss at the hands of rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Saturday.

Ideally, the club would like to keep interim coach Augusto Palacios in the position until the end of the season.

But the change in circumstances dictated that they move with haste and make the appointment now rather than in May.

Palacios will possibly be in charge of the team when they host Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday and for the away fixture against Cape Town City on Saturday.

“We’ve considered two internal coaches and five foreigners for the job. The candidate is a coach with an A-licence certificate,” Khoza said.

“We had to make the final decision because we couldn’t wait for May any longer because of what has happened.

“The coach we were looking for, that we promised to announce in January, is only available in May.

“We had hoped that at the end of January he would have been available. Unfortunately the candidate identified was in contract with another club at the end of January and his buyout clause for the next five months was prohibitive.”

Khoza also admitted it hasn’t been an easy task finding a suitable candidate for the job, given the club’s stature.

“When we have found a coach the pressure on them is enormous.

“It’s the reason why when we lose a coach we first look to an insider in an attempt to establish stability until a replacement is found. It has worked in the past. But it has proven to be a challenge this time around.”

Addressing a press conference, Khoza said the 6-0 result was unacceptable and he condemned the violence, saying it had no place in society.

He also committed that the matter would receive the highest priority in accordance with the law, acknowledging the consequences of Saturday’s mayhem may be severe for football, supporters, the sponsors and the broadcasters.

“I pronounce here today that the club’s unequivocal clear, plain and unambiguous position is for the law to take its course,” Khoza said.

“Thank God to our democracy that there is a specific law, governed by an act, the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act, which provides for measures to safeguard the physical well-being and safety of persons and property at sports, recreational, cultural, or similar events held at stadiums.”

Kgomotso Sethusha| kgomotsos@thenewage.co.za