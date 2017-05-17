Bucs Makola to miss an important game against tough-as-teak Ajax

With only two matches left this season, Orlando Pirates will be without their regular midfielder Mpho Makola for their tonight’s Premier Soccer League encounter with Ajax Cape Town.

Makola has accumulated yellow cards which disbar him from this important clash against Ajax. The Buccaneers will also miss the services of attacker Thembinkosi Lorch. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury in the team’s last month’s clash with Highlands Park.

However, it seems the return of goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane will be a boost for the Soweto giants as they brace themselves to finish the season in the top eight. Pirates are desperately looking for a win to place them in a respectable spot that will enable them to compete in the in Top Eight contest. Kjell Jonevret’s side is currently on 10th spot on the table with 32 points from 28 games.

Pirates last won a league match on April 29 against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium. This match was followed by nightmares of result as they lost 1-0 to log leaders, Bidvest Wits, followed by 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns before drawing 0-0 with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Ajax Cape Town come to this match brimming with confidence following their convincing 2-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic. The Urban Warriors will be looking to cement their eighth spot so that they can participate in the MTN8 next season.

-Ntsako Mashaba