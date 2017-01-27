‘Bucs will smile again’ – Jele

Happy Jele has seen defenders come and go during his time at Orlando Pirates.

As it is, he could finish the season playing alongside new defenders in a different structure, after James Okwuosa and Marc Van Heerden joined Pirates from Chippa United this week in a swap deal which involved Justice Chabalala.

One of the best defenders of his generation at Bucs, Jele has learned to adapt to new systems and tactics under different coaches.

The 30 year old started out as a right back, using his pace as well as honing his defensive skills.

He drifted inside to central defence to accommodate new recruits, where he has continued to read the game well, timing his tackles and showing his ability in the air as well as his great distribution under pressure.

This week he is back in the saddle as Pirates prepare for the resumption of the PSL.

The Buccaneers have been average thus far this season, now staring up at the pace-setters from a lowly 10th position.

They have been inconsistent, sinking to shock defeats and thereby earning the ire of interim coach Augusto Palacios.

“It’s been a hard few days at training as we get back on the road to fitness,” Jele said.

“The league will resume in the next few weeks. I am looking forward to getting back to work as usual.

“The team is looking good and we are training hard. We now await our opening game against Bidvest Wits.

“We have 18 points from 14 matches and need to pick the pace up. It has not been a season that has put a smile on our faces but we have the opportunity to change allthat.

“I have also been keeping an eye on the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. One can always learn from watching and studying other professionals out there.

“I am impressed by Ghana. It’s great to also see teammates play for their countries, the likes of Tendai Ndoro and many other players who play in our domestic league.

“This shows African football is truly growing.”

KGOMOTSO SETHUSHA

