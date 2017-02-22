Budget ‘lacks clear direction’

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget speech has not done justice to government’s radical economic transformation plan of action according to Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini.

Dlamini said that while the trade union federation “noted” Gordhan’s acknowledgement of progress made towards the implementation of the national minimum wage, he regarded the finance minister’s speech as a “complete de-link” from the government’s proposal on radical economic transformation.

“Not to sound negative but if you read the state of the nation address and the budget speech, he has taken out the theme radical socio-economic transformation. We wanted him to talk in tandem, policy-wise and give a clear direction of where we’re going.

“Everything he said was said last year, the only new element was what he said on transformation in the financial sector, but it was found wanting. It’s like we were in two different areas of the world and its unfortunate.”

Dlamini’s comments come against the background of Gordhan outlining the funding allocations contained in his speech. He said Cosatu wanted to hear about the “readiness” of Treasury on the release of the comprehensive social security system.

“The comprehensive social security paper has been introduced to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) already. We wanted to hear from the finance minister about Treasury’s state of readiness on that and come up with clear financing mechanisms on the National Health Insurance.

Both policies are critical in the mantra of a more radical second phase of our economy. For now the two issues seem to be very far away. We wanted to hear Treasury come out more forcefully on it.”

However, the National Council of Trade Union president Joseph Maqhekeni regarded Gordhan’s speech as a “bold” step in the right direction. He said he welcomed Gordhan’s sentiment on the national minimum wage.

“We are calling all the stakeholders in business, the government, labour and the community to ensure the signed agreement is implemented by no later than May 1, 2018. We need support from the finance minister as this will minimise the levels of poverty and inequality. We call on all South Africans to support us to ensure this giant step is implemented.”

Solidarity economic researcher Gerhard Van Onselen, referring to the national discussion on radical economic transformation, said less government control over the economy would drive economic growth in an “organic way”.

“We need to deregulate and allow more market freedom and the government should play a smaller role in the economy.

The government should allow more freedom of commerce. If not, the consequences could be negative as it could signal to investors that state control over the economy will increase. Government is also spending too much as a proportion of GPD.”

