Building compliance chaos

Illegal structures are mushrooming in Johannesburg with some house owners extending their homes and flats without approval, mostly to cash in on rentals.

Areas like Rosettenville, where the The New Age was shown two such structures, Alexandra, Cosmo City and Diepsloot, have been fingered for the practice of building more rooms for rent. Affluent suburbs such as Sandton, Fourways, Houghton and Sunninghill have not been spared either with some owners illegally upgrading their homes without city council approval.

Ward 56 councillor Michael Crichton confirmed illegal structures were a widespread problem in Rosettenville.

“A lot needs to be done to enforce the by-laws because there are lots of people who add rooms to their properties without the proper plans,” Crichton said.

Institute if Race Relations housing analyst Kerwin Lebone said this was standard practice in most townships because ownership rights were tenuous. A Rosettenville residents’ representative, Andile Tsheng, who has since notified municipal officials of the issue, said people’s lives were in danger as such structures had illegal electricity connections.

“We’ve visited one of the houses, which used to be three-bedroomed, not so long ago, but now has 15 units and only two bathrooms. Electricity is illegally connected, which puts people in danger,” Tsheng said.

A tenant at the property in question told The New Age that their rental was R1 800 inclusive of water and electricity.

“We share the two toilets that are outside and we have 15 families living here. “Our landlord said he was waiting for approvals from council when Mr Tsheng asked him,” a tenant said.

Municipal standards demand that sufficient sanitation provisions be made. The city of Johannesburg’s Siyanda Makhubo said they were aware of the transgressions and said action to remedy the problem would be undertaken.

“The city is aware of transgressions of the National Building Regulations and Standards Act within the city of Johannesburg,” he said.

Makhubo blamed the backlog in approving plans which pushes some owners to go the illegal route. Johannesburg is divided into seven regions and Makhubo said in all those seven regions the practice to extend homes mostly for rentals was rife.

Lebone said the danger of unapproved structures was that some people built structures that may become dangerous to tenants and neighbours as a result of not conforming to a host of safety standards.

“It could be unsafe electrical wiring, faulty plumbing, and shakily-constructed high-rise buildings,” he said.

In 2014, a church in Lyndhurst collapsed and it turned out no planning permission had been granted for its extensive renovations and expansions.

A structural engineer, Gerald Ndlovu, said in most cases people who build illegal structures bypass professionals to cut costs.

“A professional is likely to refuse to be involved where there are no municipal approvals,” Ndlovu said.

MTHOKOZISI DUBE AND NTOMBI NKOSI

mtokozisid@thenewage.co.za