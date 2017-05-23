Building Mauritian trade

The eThekwini municipality has urged local apparel business establishments to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Mauritius to strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

Enterprise Mauritius, the national trade promotion organisation, led a delegation of apparel manufacturers in Durban, where they showcased a wide range of products from T-shirts, shirts, knitwear, uniforms and denim designed for ladies, men and kids wear.

Sipho Kaunda, chairperson of eThekwini’s economic development committee, said Mauritius is a quality and reliable apparel manufacturer. He said it was a major exporter to leading world buyers, among them, Arcadia Group from the UK, Tommy Hilfiger from the US and Orchestra from France. In the South African context, Kaunda said the export of apparel had increased to R2.6bn in 2015 and South Africa was positioned as one of the top four export markets together with UK, USA and France.

“It is important that we take advantage of the existing relations for the economic benefit of our local economies in line with our aims to achieve inclusive economic growth,” Kaunda said.

“We believe that opportunities that exist especially in the textile and clothing industry can assist these two countries. Durban has experience with this industry with many factories around the outskirts of the city.”

His call comes as the province is trying to revive its once-flourishing apparel and leather industry. The head of the Mauritian delegation, Geerish Bucktowonsing, said Mauritius and South Africa can pave the way to consolidate exchange of goods and services and bring people closer to each other.

“Enterprise Mauritius is engaged to consolidate trade with existing buyers and to diversify to new customers in Durban. The latter is less than four hours from Mauritius and easily connected from Port Louis by sea. Hence, Mauritian entrepreneurs look to connect with stakeholders in Durban and build strong trade and business partnerships,” Bucktowonsing said.

He said Mauritius aimed to compete internationally on prices and as a reliable supplier that can meet sourcing demands in a responsible and flexible manner. He said his country wants to increase trade among SADC countries.

SIHLE MAVUSO

sihlem@thenewage.co.za