Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 19

Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 19 of the Premier League (all matches Dec. 31 unless stated):

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Jan.1)

*New Palace boss Sam Allardyce began with draw at Watford

*Now ‘Big Sam’ faces tough task at fourth-placed Arsenal

*Gunners checking on fitness of Walcott, Gibbs and Shkodran

*Delaney suspended for Palace

*Gunners unbeaten at home since first day of season

*Arsenal have not lost at home to Palace since 1994

Burnley v Sunderland

*Sunderland have lost six of their last seven away games

*Burnley, 14th, boast league’s fifth best home record

*Sunderland without goalkeeper Pickford, injured at Man Utd

*Black Cats have lost only one of last 18 league games with Burnley

*Defoe is Sunderland’s leading marksman on eight goals

Chelsea v Stoke City

*Chelsea can extend club record streak to 13 league wins

*Blues homing in on Arsenal’s all-time Premier League record of 14 successive wins

*Chelsea will be without the suspended Pedro

*Costa, the league’s top scorer with 13, returns for Blues after ban

*Stoke’s Arnautovic still serving suspension

Hull City v Everton (Dec.30)

*Hull have won only five points from their last 14 matches

*Bottom club Tigers have lost their last three

*Everton’s Lukaku scored seven of his 10 goals away from Goodison

*Hull won the last league match with Everton on New Year’s Day 2015

*Everton won away for first time since September at Leicester on Monday

Leicester City v West Ham United

*Leicester striker Vardy still suspended for champions

*Ranieri’s side were second last season at New Year, now 16th

*Foxes have won only one league game in their last nine

*Leicester welcome back suspended Huth and Fuchs

*Buoyant Hammers looking for a fourth straight win

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

*United are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions

*United’s Ibrahimovic scored his 50th goal of year against Sunderland

*Swede needs one to equal Leo Messi as top scorer in Europe’s major leagues in 2016

*Rooney again a doubt for United with thigh injury

*Barragan suspended for Boro

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

*Southampton one point ahead of WBA in mid-table

*Saints out to bounce back from 4-1 trouncing by Spurs

*Albion need to rebound from Man Utd and Arsenal defeats

*Redmond suspended for Saints after red card against Spurs

*WBA could be unchanged from team that lost to Arsenal

Swansea City v Bournemouth

*Swansea without a manager after Bob Bradley’s sacking

*The American departed after losing seven of 11 games

*27 goals in the last six league games between the sides

*King scored in both league games against Swans last season

*Ake back for Cherries after missing match with Chelsea

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (Jan.1)

*Spurs won club record 71 points in a calendar year in 2016

*Alderweireld could miss out for Spurs after an illness

*Walker and Vertonghen suspended for Tottenham

*Watford have won only one of their last six matches

*Janmaat and Behrami injury doubts for Hornets

Liverpool v Manchester City

*Only one point separates second-placed Reds from City

*Both sides have won their last three league matches

*City’s only Premier League win at Anfield was 13 years ago

*Aguero has scored four league goals against Liverpool

*Liverpool have scored in last 19 home league games v City

