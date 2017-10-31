Burning SA flag not good for nation building, Mthethwa says

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has on Tuesday condemned the display of an old South African flag at the #BlackMonday protests.

Thousands of farmers and supporters dressed in black participated in a nationwide protests, with some protests holding the old apartheid flag and singing the old national anthem.

“Yesterday, during the Black Monday protest, the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution were severely undermined by the shameful brandishing of a symbol of the biggest crime against humanity – apartheid,” Mthethwa.

“The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa strongly condemns this intolerance displayed at the Black Monday protests which continues to undermine the pursuit for social cohesion and nation building.

“The Department therefore sympathises with the many families that have lost their loved ones as a result of these attacks on farms and call upon the law enforcement agencies to act decisively without fear or favour,” he added.

The minister said he does not condone the killing of people in the country.

“Killings and attacks of any kind on South African citizens are unacceptable and conflicting to the kind of society that we seek to build – a truly non-racial, non-sexist, and democratic society,” said Mthethwa.

However, the minister said the burning of the new democratic flag does not build the country.

“While we are unreservedly sympathetic to the plight of our farming communities, we are deeply disturbed by some of the symbolism that characterised the protest action. It is important to note that the event of burning the new flag and flying of the old flag did not advance the cause for social cohesion and nation building and we condemn this action with the strongest contempt it deserves,” he said.

“The Department has the mandate to lead South African society in bridging persistent socio-historical divisions, mainly entrenched along racial, cultural and ethnic identities. There are various platforms, some in the form of community conversations that are being rolled out across country to encourage robust conversations so as to bridge existing divisions, especially along the racial lines.

“We remain committed to working with all communities in ensuring that we live up to the vision of our Constitution and the National Development Plan (NDP); and by extension, we hereby issue a call to all communities to join us in forging this common future together, for ourselves and for posterity,” he concluded.

-TNA Reporter