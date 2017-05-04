Burning tyres, protests greet Tembisa residents

Gauteng police have on Thursday confirmed that a group of protesters took to the streets barricaded the freeway with burning tyres.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters the protest emerged around 1.30am.

“We are told that there is a burning vehicle on the R57 between Olifantsfontein and Tembisa,” said Peters.

The motive for the protest is unknown but Peters indicated that members of the SAPS will remain on scene to keep an eye on the situation.

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution when using the R21 freeway as the freeway is not closed.

