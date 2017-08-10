Buti Manamela calls on artists to voice their concerns

DEPUTY Minister in the Presidency and chairperson of the presidential task team on creative industries, Buti Manamela, called on all South African artists to make their voices heard in Parliament with their contributions on the copyright and performers amendment

bills now in discussion.

“I encourage artists and not the socalled industry voices to be the ones that make their submissions to Parliament so that whatever issues they have with the two bills can be addressed,” Manamela said.

“They need to tell us how they have been robbed or suffered and it is their unfiltered voices that will help us find solutions to some of the sections of the two bills.”

Manamela was speaking just a day before the Musicians Indaba aimed at giving artists a platform to speak out against some of the issues affecting the industry. The indaba comes just as the Copyright Coalition and other industry bodies have called on law makers to

rethink some of the provisions of the two bills. It will take place at Soweto Theatre today.

“Since its establishment in 2015, the task team work has been to make sure that we improve interaction between ourselves and the creative sector as a whole and also seek solutions to some of the problems the industry faces,” he said.

One of these solutions for the local creative sector, punted by Manamela, is the proposed social security intervention model which he said would give artists a level of belonging.

“I am excited about the extensive work which has been done to develop the social security model which seeks to make the lives of artists better.

“Though we can’t put a date on when this model will become a reality, we want the sector and artists to first engage with it before it is finalised.”

“We have requested from the SABC, a report that will tell us how the 90% impacted the lives of artists and how it effected revenue.

“It can’t be right that the public broadcaster relies sorely on private investors as that will compromise its mandate as a public institution.

“A government funded public broadcaster will ensure that it serves the interests of South Africans,” Manamela said.

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za

-Siyabonga Sithole