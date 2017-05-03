Cabin crew heads to court over meal allowances

The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) is expected to head to the Labour Court on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the interdict granted to South African Airways (SAA) ordering workers to return to work.

This comes after workers downed tools last Thursday, demanding that the airline deals with their demands, which includes an increase in the daily meal allowance.

In the interdict, cabin crew were instructed to return to work.

SACCA said it would approach the court on an urgent basis, however, in the interim would respect the law.

SACCA said that they have negotiated with the national carrier before but their grievances were never resolved, they vow to continue fighting for what they believe is long overdue with increases to their allowances.

The strike by the cabin crew members dealt the airline a blow, SAA announced on Wednesday that 32 flights were cancelled which included 28 domestic, three regional and one international flight.

“Our demands are very clear with management, we told them even yesterday at night, we left SAA very late at night trying to avert the strike because we have to come to an agreement somehow but we couldn’t because there was nothing on the table for the cabin crew,” Christopher Shabangu, SACCA deputy president said.

