Cabinet lekgotla finalises govt’s programe

Resolutions from the ANC’s first national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla will serve as the backbone of Cabinet’s four day meeting, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said yesterday.

Briefing the media at the start of the lekgotla at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, Radebe said discussions on the economy and other related key policy areas discussed at the ruling party’s lekgotla last week, would anchor talks between members in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet.

“Government is not just a generic government, it’s an ANC government so the deliberations and conclusions of the ANC lekgotla last week will play a very critical role in the decisions of this meeting.

“That is why all the information coming from the lekgotla is part of the agenda today.”

Radebe’s comments come against the background of Zuma edging closer to delivering his State of The Nation Address (Sona). Economic growth is expected to form the mainstay of Zuma’s address.

Radebe, responding to a question on whether Cabinet would be discussing the fragile relationship between the ANC and international ratings agencies, said that while the matter was not on the agenda of the meeting, Cabinet would not shy away from tackling the matter should it arise.

“I’m sure as we reflect on the state of the economy, such matters can be debated,” he said.

This follows the ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s scathing attack on Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MD for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Konrad Reuss, for suggesting that a Cabinet reshuffle could scupper the country’s chances of economic recovery.

Radebe, making reference to the country’s local poultry industry finding itself against the ropes, said measures to resuscitate the industry and other sectors of the economy would be discussed.

“It might arise as part of the government’s nine-point plan to reignite the economy so those issues are very much part of the lifeblood of what Agriculture is doing,” he said.

This follows a tiff between local poultry producers and their European counterparts.

Local producers are feeling the pinch as a result of chicken imports being flooded into the market.

Radebe also touched base on some of the deliberations that were held, beginning with Zuma presenting a political overview report.

“It started with the president (Zuma) giving the political overview and then there’s going to be a presentation on the medium term strategic framework (MTSF). This will be followed by progress made on the nine-point plan and the infrastructure development plan as well.

bonolos@thenewage.co.za