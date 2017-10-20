‘Cabinet reshuffle targeted removal of Nzimande and direct attack on SACP’

The National Council of Trade Unions (NACTU) says they still remain in the dark on the recent President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.

The union’s General Secretary Narius Moloto says the key thing that the president should be looking at before conducting reshuffles is performance.

“It remains obscure what informs the cabinet reshuffle or the point of departure that encourages the decision. NACTU emphasizes that performance should be the key factor contributing to the reshuffle,” Moloto said.

The union was responding to Tuesday’s cabinet reshuffle, which saw removing of Nzimande‚ while switching around the portfolios of five others.

According to reports, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was also one of the ministers going, but the ANC’s officials were against her being axed.

Nactu’s statement follows the South African Communist Party (SACP) utterances labeling the party’s General Secretary’s axing as factional and placing the tripartite alliance on the “brink of disintegration”.

In their statement on Tuesday, the Sacp said they rejected the move that would place the Alliance on the brink of disintegration.

“Our view is that this is not a reshuffle but the targeted removal of Nzimande as a direct attack on the SACP.

“Ordinarily, the aim of any cabinet reshuffle must be to strengthen the capacity of the state. But in this case that is not the intention‚ especially with the retention of so many deadwoods and compromised individuals in Cabinet, “the SACP said in a statement.

At the same time, the union said the disputes and public fighting indicated the demise of the tripartite alliance. The union further accused the President of using emotions when taking decision instead of good governance.

-TNA Reporter