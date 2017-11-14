CAF to consider Nigerian proposal for World Cup friendlies

The Confederation of African Football will meet soon to discuss a proposal for African World Cup qualifiers to play friendlies during the FIFA window in March, a Nigerian official said Tuesday.

Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia will be Africa’s five flag bearers at Russia next year.

However, all five teams will be engaged in AFCON 2019 in the next FIFA window in March and this will be the last window before the World Cup in June in Russia.

Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has proposed that the next FIFA window should now be used by the World Cup finalists to prepare for world football’s showpiece tournament.

“In the few days CAF will meet to deliberate a proposal by the NFF president on using the FIFA window in March for the World Cup flag bearers to play friendly matches ahead of Russia 2018,” he said.

Nigeria are slated to play against Seychelles in March 2018 in continuation of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but would now battle a better rated team should this proposal be accepted.

There has been media speculation over possible Eagles opponents in pre-World Cup friendlies, but Ibitoye maintained likely opponents will be known after the December 1 draw in Moscow.

