Cameroonian saves and scores as Celtic shock SuperSport

Cameroonian goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb saved a shootout penalty and scored from the next one to give Bloemfontein Celtic a shock victory over SuperSport United Saturday in the South African League Cup.

The last-16 thriller finished 2-2 after extra time in central city Bloemfontein and Celtic won 5-4 on penalties to secure a place in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Defeat for SuperSport came six days after they heroically reached the CAF Confederation Cup final with a 3-1 away triumph over Club Africain of Tunisia.

SuperSport fielded most of side that defied the odds by winning in north Africa and the Pretoria outfit seemed set to eliminate Celtic after building a two-goal advantage.Aubrey Modiba scored the only goal of the first half and prolific New Zealand-born scorer Jeremy Brockie doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second period.

Mbhazima Rikhotso halved the deficit from a 78th-minute penalty and Jacky Motshegwa equalised four minutes later to take the match into extra time.It was the last thing travel-weary SuperSport needed, but there were no further goals and a penalty shootout ensued.

Each team converted four spot-kicks before Tignyemb saved from Fagrie Lakay, then beat fellow goalkeeper Riyaad Pieterse to win the first-round tie.

After a number of disappointing seasons, Celtic hired Serb coach Veselin Jelusic and he has lifted the club to sixth in the league after eight rounds.Soweto-based crowd-pullers Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates achieved contrasting victories in Indian Ocean port city Durban.

Chiefs trounced AmaZulu 3-0 through goals from man-of-the-match award winner George Maluleka, Hendrick Ekstein and recalled national squad midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala.It was an encouraging display from Chiefs with coach and former South Africa captain Steve Komphela under constant public and media pressure after two trophy-less seasons.

Pirates had a tougher passage as they inflicted a first loss this season in all competitions on Golden Arrows by winning 1-0 through Thabo Qalinge.The match-winner continued sparkling early-season form by racing on to a flick and lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede with 35 minutes gone.

On-loan Egyptian Amr Gamal bagged a brace as league champions Wits overcame gritty Free State Stars 4-2 in Johannesburg thanks to a couple of extra-time goals.The former Al Ahly striker put Wits ahead for the third time with his second goal on 95 minutes and England-born James Keene sealed success via a delicately-lobbed goal.

In another match decided by a shootout, hosts Polokwane City eliminated Ajax Cape Town 4-3 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes in northern South Africa.

