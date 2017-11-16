Cape cops arrest five suspects linked to Marikana killings

Western Cape police have arrested four of the five suspects believed to be behind 11 murders that took place in the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi, Cape Town.

With the last suspect still outstanding, the South African Police Service is confident it has broken the back of the group behind senseless murders in the area, a statement said.

In September, 11 people were shot dead at three locations in the informal settlement.

The police said that in the first incident‚ four people were shot dead in a shebeen.

It’s understood three more were shot dead in a shack‚ with one more victim dying outside and two bodies found between nearby shacks.

The eleventh victim, one of two wounded people, was taken to hospital.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said all four suspects could be linked to more than one case.

“This is a clear indication that those who are doing crime in our communities are few. We must tighten the criminal justice system to ensure that we don’t have repeat offenders who terrorise communities. I must applaud the Intelligence-led operation and our detectives for a job well done,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula has also urged people to appreciate the complexity of cases being investigated.

The minister said the last outstanding suspect is a 26-year-old male and police are following up all leads and an arrest is expected soon.

He said prior to the 11 Marikana murders, three burnt bodies were found and a murder case was registered and investigated. Through an Intelligence-led operation, three suspects were arrested.

“We must applaud the work done by our police but as a nation, we must pause and reflect on the future of our country. [The] majority of these suspects are below the ages of 30. Communities are being tormented by the youth.”

-TNA Reporter