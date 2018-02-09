Cape Town government, Prasa to establish Metrorail safety unit

The City of Cape Town, Prasa and the Western Cape government gathered at the rail summit in Woodstock on Friday.

The summit was attended by the City’s Transport and Urban Development Authority, rail experts and business leaders, who agreed to establish the dedicated enforcement unit to focus on the safety and security of Metrorail commuters and infrastructure.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development Councilor Brett Herron said details about how the unit will be funded, established and managed will be addressed in a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between Prasa, City of Cape Town and Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

“We foresee that the MOA will be finalised and signed within the next few weeks and the cost to establish and operate the unit for a year is estimated at R45 million.”

Herron said that the acting Chief Executive Officer of Prasa Mthuthuzeli Swartz has committed to contribute R3 million per month for managing and deploying Metrorail’s security service personnel with immediate effect.

“The City is ready and willing to contribute R16 million to get this plan off the ground.”

He said the City’s Transport and Urban Development Authority have also agreed to re-prioritise projects and find the money somewhere in the budget.

“I am grateful that we have agreed on a starting point to address the safety and security issues and to stabilise the urban rail service in a short term.”

-TNA Reporter