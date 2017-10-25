Cape Town residents warned of water rationing

The City of Cape Town has announced that water users across the metro must expect water rationing which could lead to water supply disruptions.

The City continues to install water management devices on the properties of delinquent water users.

“Almost 7 000 have been installed to date. In addition, emergency augmentation schemes are progressing,” the city said in a statement.

Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services, and Energy, Xanthea Limberg said the City would only be able to augment water supply by “between 130 to 240 million litres per day”.

“It must be noted that reducing consumption is non-negotiable, irrespective of augmentation projects coming online. We ask all water users to support us and to help us to get through this unprecedented drought which is affecting large parts of South Africa as well,” said Limberg.

Water rationing guidelines:

-Keep between 5 and 10 litres of water available for drinking use only for the household during rationing (average of four persons per household).

-Use your discretion keep additional water for pets. Pet owners should use their own discretion reconsider your water usage during peak water usage times.

-Flatten out the peak by showering (for no more than a minute) later in the evening or before 06:00 in the morning or do your washing after 21:00, as an example.

Check for updates on advanced pressure management on CTAlerts.

TNA Reporter