Cape Town water usage exceeds target

RESIDENTS are ignoring calls to cut down their water consumption. The city of Cape Town recently aired its frustrations about the average daily consumption, which remained a cause for concern despite repeated calls for residents to cut down on water use.

The city said it had made several requests to residents of Cape Town in recent months about responsible water usage. Capetonians, however, were still falling short of the mark. It was reported last week that the average daily consumption was 864 million litres against a target of 800 million litres. This trend had been ongoing since level 3 water restrictions were implemented in November, after below-normal winter rainfall.

The city said in a statement yesterday that if residents were able to maintain consumption at winter levels, which equated to 800 million litres a day, Cape Town’s water supply would last until the next rainy season. “There is still far too much indiscriminate use of hosepipes, particularly for irrigation purposes,” the city’s mayoral committee member for utility services, Ernest Sonnenberg, said yesterday.

“The restrictions are clear – hosepipes are not allowed, except when borehole or well-point water, spring water, rain harvested or grey water is being used. “And even then, such property owners must register their borehole or well point and display signage prominently for all to see. It also concerns me that so many people continue to feign ignorance when this issue has been communicated over and over,” he said.

Residents have been reminded that stepped-up tariffs came into effect on December 1, which meant those who had not scaled back on consumption would be faced with higher water bills. The head of the city’s utility services also made it known that he was pleased to find that despite residents not adhering to the call, the amount of enquiries about water restrictions had doubled. Sonnenberg said: “What is encouraging is that enquiries about water restrictions have nearly doubled in the past week.

“I’m hoping that it means more people are becoming aware of the situation and want to make sure they’re on the right side of the law.” The city also thanked those who were abiding by the call and encouraged them to spread awareness about water restraint. “I also want to thank those residents who have been diligently abiding by the restrictions and going the extra mile to curb their consumption,” Sonnenberg said. “I urge them to help us spread the message and help raise awareness around the braai fire or dinner table this holiday season. “We still have a number of very hot months ahead and it is crucial to save as much water as possible.”

-Nadine Ford-Kritzinger